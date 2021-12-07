Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,780 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 51.8% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $112,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,845 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,135 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 42.7% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 269,594 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 80,665 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in Barrick Gold by 1,765.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 186,550 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 176,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.55. 284,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,502,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

