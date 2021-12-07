Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Raises Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Gentex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,594,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,461,000 after buying an additional 57,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gentex by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,433,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,871,000 after acquiring an additional 304,251 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Gentex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,033,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,561,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Gentex by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,896,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,022,000 after acquiring an additional 137,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gentex by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,084,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,062,000 after acquiring an additional 255,878 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,457. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.