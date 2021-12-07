UniLend Market Capitalization Achieves $23.96 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 6th. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001524 BTC on major exchanges. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $23.96 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00039240 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.89 or 0.00211071 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.