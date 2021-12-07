Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Lowered by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,632 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 2.3% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97,913 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $2,471,000. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 61.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 39.3% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $248.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.28 and a 200-day moving average of $222.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $247.76. The company has a market capitalization of $159.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

