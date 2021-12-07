Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,213,000 after purchasing an additional 164,493 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,562,899,000 after acquiring an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,308,000 after acquiring an additional 24,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,476,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,204,547,000 after acquiring an additional 159,522 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $246.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.90. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $247.76. The company has a market capitalization of $158.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

