United Bank Sells 37 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

United Bank reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,288,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,863.10 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,857.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2,704.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.