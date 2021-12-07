United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Shares Gap Down to $31.61

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.61, but opened at $30.97. United States Cellular shares last traded at $31.06, with a volume of 382 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 45.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,033,000 after purchasing an additional 640,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 5.6% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 945,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after purchasing an additional 49,889 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 5.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 638,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 37.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 104,981 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

