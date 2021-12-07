UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,963 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.7% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $463.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $436.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $466.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $436.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.19.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.82.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

