Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Purchased by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after acquiring an additional 28,484 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 71,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60. Universal Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $499.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.90). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $155.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

UEIC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

