Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is Grace & White Inc. NY’s 3rd Largest Position

Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 644,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Unum Group makes up 3.1% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $16,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

