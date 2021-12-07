UP Fintech (TIGR) vs. The Competition Critical Contrast

UP Fintech (NASDAQ: TIGR) is one of 54 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare UP Fintech to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares UP Fintech and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UP Fintech
|$138.50 million
|$16.07 million
|32.61
|UP Fintech Competitors
|$6.20 billion
|$1.11 billion
|7.45
Risk & Volatility
UP Fintech has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech’s competitors have a beta of 1.66, suggesting that their average share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
15.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares UP Fintech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UP Fintech
|11.45%
|7.94%
|0.70%
|UP Fintech Competitors
|28.99%
|16.74%
|6.08%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings for UP Fintech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UP Fintech
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2.33
|UP Fintech Competitors
|509
|2257
|2297
|71
|2.38
UP Fintech presently has a consensus target price of $19.76, suggesting a potential upside of 236.63%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 16.02%. Given UP Fintech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than its competitors.
Summary
UP Fintech competitors beat UP Fintech on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
About UP Fintech
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.
