UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of LON UPGS opened at GBX 191.50 ($2.54) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 205.21. The company has a market capitalization of £171.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04. UP Global Sourcing has a 1 year low of GBX 95.05 ($1.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 238 ($3.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In other UP Global Sourcing news, insider Graham Screawn sold 18,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.78), for a total value of £39,719.40 ($52,671.26).

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

