UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of LON UPGS opened at GBX 191.50 ($2.54) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 205.21. The company has a market capitalization of £171.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04. UP Global Sourcing has a 1 year low of GBX 95.05 ($1.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 238 ($3.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In other UP Global Sourcing news, insider Graham Screawn sold 18,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.78), for a total value of £39,719.40 ($52,671.26).

About UP Global Sourcing

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

