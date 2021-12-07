uPlexa Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,142.00 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, uPlexa has traded down 50.3% against the U.S. dollar. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $509,673.95 and $3,142.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 127.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About uPlexa

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

