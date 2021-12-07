Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $249.70.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock.
In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total value of $6,069,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cassidy Sukhinder Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.76, for a total transaction of $1,058,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,012,031 shares of company stock worth $470,946,477 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Upstart stock traded up $19.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,619. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.19. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $401.49.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
