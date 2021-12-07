Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $249.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total value of $6,069,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cassidy Sukhinder Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.76, for a total transaction of $1,058,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,012,031 shares of company stock worth $470,946,477 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 179.4% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 188.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 49.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 38.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new position in Upstart in the second quarter worth approximately $81,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Upstart stock traded up $19.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,619. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.19. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

