Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $255 million-$265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.57 million.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $176.16 on Tuesday. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion and a PE ratio of 220.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.19.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.55.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total transaction of $41,912,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $1,456,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,012,031 shares of company stock valued at $470,946,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Upstart stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

