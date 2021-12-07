UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UWM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.11. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UWM.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group started coverage on UWM in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after buying an additional 3,450,072 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UWM by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 123,578 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UWM by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UWMC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.98. 137,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,590,221. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85. UWM has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.