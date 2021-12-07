V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,819 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.6% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $166.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

