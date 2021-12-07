V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $94.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.52. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.