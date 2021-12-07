V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 451.5% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 163.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after acquiring an additional 122,964 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,204,000 after purchasing an additional 334,739 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $2,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $341.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.14 and its 200-day moving average is $297.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $347.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.65.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

