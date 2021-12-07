V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.31. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $60.05.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

