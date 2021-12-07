V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $70.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.81 and its 200 day moving average is $66.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.