Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist upped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, FBN Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,407,464. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $266.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.77. The company has a market capitalization of $261.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.96, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.