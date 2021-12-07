Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.6% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 19.4% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

TXN stock opened at $196.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $181.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

