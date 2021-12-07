Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

NYSE PFE opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

