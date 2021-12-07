Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 200 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $129.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.79. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

