Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 449 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.61.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.22 billion, a PE ratio of -44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.