Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 744,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,574,000 after buying an additional 27,494 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 363,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 178,421 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 77,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

