Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Raised by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,042 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.16. 34,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,602,211. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45.

