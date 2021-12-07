Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stake Boosted by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.57. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

