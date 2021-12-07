Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 86.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,506,000 after acquiring an additional 578,848 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $126,068,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,959,000 after acquiring an additional 391,897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $311.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.87.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

