Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Ade LLC

Ade LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Ade LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $8.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $319.85. 27,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,081. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.87.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

