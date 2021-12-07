Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stake Lowered by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,648,000 after buying an additional 143,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,449,000 after purchasing an additional 141,550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,901 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 447.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 61,258 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 19,694.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 53,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $199.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.18. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.52 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

