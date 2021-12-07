Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,923.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 92,956 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $109.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

