Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Ade LLC’s Largest Position

Ade LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 13.6% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $8.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $430.73. 160,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228,536. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $333.77 and a 12-month high of $435.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $417.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.27.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

