Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Stock Position Lowered by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 4.3% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned about 0.67% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 30,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOV traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.56. 102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,776. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.71 and a 12-month high of $176.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.41.

