Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

