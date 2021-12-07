Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 3,359 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $180.85 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.45.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $6,454,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 943,021 shares of company stock valued at $171,977,303 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.