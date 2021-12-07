Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 1,284 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,658,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,026,917. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.21. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

