Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 309 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,113,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $129.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.