Vera Bradley (VRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect Vera Bradley to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:VRA opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $331.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03.
In other news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Vera Bradley Company Profile
Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
