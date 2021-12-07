Verso Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.86 Million (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Verso coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and $50,286.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verso has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00057209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,311.86 or 0.08461469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00058738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,008.06 or 1.00096682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00077269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

