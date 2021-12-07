Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Director John Richard Stamm Sells 12,000 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $202,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,755.00 and a beta of 0.92. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 134,020 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter worth $15,304,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,836,000 after buying an additional 649,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

VERX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

