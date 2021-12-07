Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VWDRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Erste Group downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.