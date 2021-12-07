Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

VINP stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $580.70 million and a PE ratio of 15.16.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.92. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth about $3,879,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $14,508,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

