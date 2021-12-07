Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $16,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,300,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 188,806 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $104.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.69 and a 200 day moving average of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.08.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

