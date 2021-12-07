Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $11.79 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $11,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,036,676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $627,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,592,000 after purchasing an additional 57,614 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 406,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,757,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,455,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $742.36 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $537.12 and a 52-week high of $832.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $749.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $718.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

