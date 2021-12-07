Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $14.39 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $14,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of WST stock opened at $423.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $423.93 and a 200 day moving average of $406.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.