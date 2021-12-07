Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $207,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.2% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 683.1% during the third quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

AMZN opened at $3,427.37 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,421.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,420.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

