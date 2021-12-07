Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,400 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $13,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $86.16 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,803. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

