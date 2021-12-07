Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,903 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.8% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.1% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.4% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 43,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

Visa stock traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.20. The stock had a trading volume of 159,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,807,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.32.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.